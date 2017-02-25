What will bring SC lawmakers to check out York County? BMX racing might help

York County leaders plan to use this summer's BMX World Championship event to attract South Carolina legislators to the area.
The effort is meant to help highlight York County's role as an economic development driver in the state, and show off its ability to host an international event.
The UCI BMX World Championships is July 25-30 at Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track. Organizers expect it to be the largest international sporting event in state history with more than 40 countries represented by 3,300 riders competing in front of about 20,000 fans.
York County Regional Chamber of Commerce leaders introduced the concept at Monday's York County Council meeting to draw legislators from Columbia to Rock Hill.
They call it "New York County Day," which offers a fresh take on an old annual tradition where business officials traveled to the capital to meet with their elected representatives.
The chamber will invite state officials to York County on July 29 for a free lunch, hand out VIP passes to the BMX races and create multimedia presentations to tout the county's highlights.
"It's a new day that revitalizes the energy of the program," said Jeff Perez, Winthrop University's vice president for university relations. "It emphasizes the original purpose (of York County Day) and brings the legislators to us. It demonstrates that we're on the cutting edge."
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
