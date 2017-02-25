Rock Hill hotel staff leader wins SC Hospitality Employee of Year

South Carolina’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism named Rock Hill’s Dorothy Stewart as South Carolina’s Hospitality Employee of the Year.
Stewart is the house person for the Hilton Garden Inn in Rock Hill on Tinsley Way.
Co-workers told the SC PRT that Stewart “makes guests feel at home” and creates “a genuinely warm and welcoming environment for everyone.”
Rock Hill’s Randy Ligon earns top auctioneer award
Rock Hill’s Randy Ligon earned the coveted award of Annual Grand Champion Auctioneer last week from the South Carolina Auctioneers Association.
Ligon competed against six other auctioneers from across the state to take the championship, which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Columbia. Ligon is a past president of the SCAA, and an active member.
The event grades auctioneers on chant, rhythm, presence and auction ability. Competitors also face an interview question to measure their industry knowledge.
Ligon will represent the SCAA at the International Championship Competition in July in Columbus, Ohio.
Rock Hill ALDI back in business after month-long renovation
Rock Hill’s ALDI grocery store at 1182 N. Anderson Road re-opened Thursday, following a month-long renovation.
The store has been closed for construction since Jan. 9.
The location now offers more room for products, more prominent signage on products and prices, and “Dietitian’s Picks,” which highlights healthy foods.
The store is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Clover driver honored for 2 million safe miles
Clover native Marsha Estridge was honored by carrier company U.S. Xpress for driving 2 million miles safely in a tractor trailer.
Estridge regularly delivers medical supplies for Baxter Health Care, and drives from North Carolina to Illinois five days a week.
Xpress recently held a celebration and recognition party for Estridge at its corporate headquarters in Chattanooga, Tenn. She has worked for Xpress for 10 years.
“It feels great to be recognized by U.S. Xpress,” Estridge said. “It feels good to know they care about me, not just because I’m a driver, but me as a person, too.”
