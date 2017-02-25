Here are the best places in York County to sit outside and have a drink

South Carolina weather, everyone.
Less than two months ago, forecasters were calling for half a feet of snow. This weekend, it’s expected to be hovering around 70 degrees.
So I propose we enjoy this cozy period of mild temperatures and sunny skies while we can: They won’t last as long as we want.
I’ve rarely been the type to go bar-hopping on the weekends. If anything, I’m more prone to settling at one bar/restaurant and guarding my table like I’m in the Battle of Hogwarts.
So if you’re like me, you’ll be wanting to spend as much time outdoors as you can this spring (Note to self: Take allergy medication). After some real shoe-leather journalism, I’ve come up with my favorite bars and restaurants in York County to take a load off with a beer or wine.
This list is ordered alphabetically.
Copper Premium Pub
Address: 4516 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie
Why should I check it out?: It’s the definition of a diamond in the rough when it comes to outdoor hotspots. It’s just off the highway, but you might pass it if you’re not looking for it. Copper features an expansive covered seating area for about 40, right next to an uncovered space with 10 more tables with umbrellas. Add in five big-screen TVs and a few buddies, and you’ve got yourself an evening.
What’s the view like?: I’m a big fan of Copper’s “back yard,” which includes a pebble floor under those uncovered tables, along with a grassy nook that kids could play in while waiting for their meals.
What should I get there?: I was impressed with the Sky Blue Golden Ale from Carolina Brewery.
Hobo’s
Address: 213 Main St., Fort Mill
Why should I check it out?: This is the place I can come to after I finish a full day of errands, shopping and driving. You can kick back and relax with a chill atmosphere on warm days. You’re not going to find something more rewarding (or decadent) than the “T Money,” a beef burger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon.
What’s the view like?: Looking down at Main Street after rush hour is always a gorgeous sight. Outside of a few kids running around the nearby park, you’ll mostly see families on their way to check out the local shops. The outdoor patio is covered, and heated or air conditioned, depending on the day.
What should I get there?: Looking for a drink that’s a little ... exotic? Your best bet is the Rum Runner, a house specialty with coconut and banana-flavored rum, blended with blackberry brandy, grenadine, sour mix, pineapple juice, topped with some Black Strap Rum.
Legal Remedy Brewing
Address: 129 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill
Why should I check it out?: This patio was made for the experienced drinker. I’ve seen people flock to the long, wooden tables even in chilly January just to try new beers from the flight menu. There’s an occasional wait during the super-busy times, but if you’re serious about having a fun time, it’s worth it.
What’s the view like?: The sunset is gorgeous around this area. Thank goodness Daylight Savings Time (spring forward) is coming March 12. That means we’ll have even more time to enjoy it.
What should I get there?: I’ll be trying the Sidebar Summer Blonde the next time I’m here. Legal’s website calls it “crisp, refreshing and as satisfying as a summer afternoon.”
Pump House
Address: 575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill
Why should I check it out?: It has the perfect mix of class and sophistication that helps cement Rock Hill as a city on the rise. If you want to impress your date with exquisite cuisine, top-notch service, and friendly managers, give Pump House your time.
What’s the view like?: You’ll get a great view of the Catawba out on the side patio, sipping a crisp white wine, but it’s even better up on the rooftop. You’ll feel far away from work here.
What should I get there?: There’s plenty of local Carolinas craft beers on display here, including drinks from Windy Hill Orchard in York, Benford Brewery in Lancaster or Legal Remedy in Rock Hill. But you’d be missing out if you don’t try the award-winning Cheerwine Chocolate Cake.
Roasting Company
Address: 122 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill
Why should I check it out?: Because it’s fast becoming a foodie haven in Rock Hill. Roasting Company prides itself on Costa Rican rotisserie chicken, but there are plenty of “down-home” sides to enjoy that you’ll feel like Grandma made it. Still, the outdoor patio is well-situated on Oakland Avenue, with a direct line to a well-stocked bar.
What’s the view like?: I found myself lazily watching the cars drive by as they were heading from work. It was almost as if the view was telling me to end my column early, so I could hang out for another hour. Tempting.
What should I get there?: I’d go for a dry white wine here. It’ll pair well with the chicken pot pie.
Six Pence Pub
Address: 993 Market St., Fort Mill, inside Baxter Village
Why should I check it out?: I’m never one to pass up a pub, and the decor suits that style to a “T.” The menu is wide-ranging enough to satisfy the pub purist, as well as someone who’s never stepped inside a tavern before.
What’s the view like?: Baxter Village’s shopping/dining center is already as close to a Norman Rockwell painting as it gets, so it looks even better from a birds-eye view.
What should I get there?: The specials catch my eye: A Beer Flight Friday ($7), followed by $5 house margaritas on Saturday and $5 mimosas and Bloody Mary’s on Sunday. But if I’m going to a British pub, I’ll be ordering an ale.
T-Bones On The Lake
Address: 3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie
Why should I check it out?: Every couple years, I get to spend a week at my favorite beach resort, Hilton Head Island. Each time I come to T-Bones, it’s like I’m transported back there. It’s a fun beach feel, without having to go to the coast. Come for the surf-and-turf and stay for the live entertainment that starts around 8:30 p.m.
What’s the view like?: My favorite spot is right up at the front of the outdoor patio, where you can look straight down and see the fish. Bring a friend (or three) and camp out for a while. If you’re lucky, you might spot something a little different next to the boats and kayaks.
What should I get there?: The outside bar has plenty of options for the thirsty drinker.
Don’t see your favorite outdoor seating place? Let me know on Twitter @DThackham, and I’ll make sure to check it out.
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments