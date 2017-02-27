Tega Cay wraps up coyote trapping; how much of a problem is it?

City officials are pulling up coyote traps Monday at the end of a two-week operation that resulted in the capture and euthanization of four coyotes in Tega Cay.
The coyotes, two males and two females, were partners, according to Tega Cay Mayor George Sheppard. The mayor said that the count wasn’t high enough for him to determine that Tega Cay has a coyote problem.
“We answered the questions of the citizens telling us that we had a problem, and (catching four coyotes) doesn’t signal a problem to me.”
The five-person Tega Cay City Council voted last month to hire a local trapper to lay down foot-hold trapping devices in several locations around the city where high coyote activity and sightings had been reported.
The traps were laid Feb. 13 and kept in place for two weeks.
Traps were checked every 24 hours. The coyotes were euthanized because it is illegal to relocate them, according to Sheppard.
“Speaking for myself, I think we’ve realized that yeah, there are coyotes in the community, but it’s not rampant,” said Sheppard. “We’ve done our due diligence.”
Sheppard said Monday it’s possible that the City Council could decide to lay down traps each year. He said that topic will be discussed at the next council meeting in March.
Officials voted last year to approve a coyote management plan in response to resident complaints about the presence of coyotes and reported attacks on pets.
The city documented 51 coyote-related calls to 911 in 2016 from late January to early November, and used the data to map coyote activity.
The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that coyote sightings reported to Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation spiked in January, reaching their highest levels since 2014
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments