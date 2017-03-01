Visiting Rock Hill for Big South basketball? Here’s what you should know

1:43 Military vet surprises friend with Big South Tournament tickets Pause

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:51 Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship