Expect storms and windy weather in York County area later today

A strong cold front could bring severe weather to the Rock Hill area later this afternoon and evening, forecasters say.
Storms with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or stronger are possible across the region, and meteorologists have not ruled out the chance of tornado development.
Harry Gerapetritis, of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said the highest tornado chances will be in northeast Georgia and the extreme northwest corner of South Carolina and southwest corner of North Carolina. Elsewhere, damaging thunderstorm winds will be the big threat.
Early Wednesday afternoon, the front responsible for the severe weather stretched from the Mid-Atlantic region into the Deep South. Strong thunderstorms were being reported across hundreds of miles, including in eastern Tennessee and north Georgia. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect at mid-afternoon in the Knoxville, Tenn., area, among other locations.
The National Weather Service’s computer models show the highest chance for thunderstorms in the Rock Hill area between 5 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
This is the same system responsible for an outbreak of deadly tornadoes Tuesday evening in Missouri and Illinois, although forecasters expect Wednesday’s threat to be more from straight-line thunderstorm winds, rather than tornadoes.
Meteorologists said the atmosphere over the Carolinas is expected to become more unstable than first thought.
“Severe-wind possibilities have been increased across the Piedmont area,” said Ariel Cohen, of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.
Harry Gerapetritis, of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said the highest tornado chances will be in northeast Georgia and the extreme northwest corner of South Carolina and southwest corner of North Carolina. Elsewhere, damaging thunderstorm winds will be the big threat.
Severe storm watches are likely across the region during the afternoon, Gerapetritis said.
Temperatures soared into the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, and humidity levels are unusually high for the beginning of March. In addition to the thunderstorm threat, forecasters also say non-thunderstorm winds will be gusty throughout the afternoon and evening. Those winds are part of the circulation around the deep low pressure system that is centered over the eastern Great Lakes.
Non-thunderstorm gusts of up to 35 mph are expected throughout the afternoon.
The storms are expected to end by midnight, followed by clearing and cooler weather for the rest of the week. Another warm up is predicted to begin Sunday.
Comments