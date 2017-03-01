2 Rock Hill residents honored for ‘quick thinking’ during manhunt

During a recent manhunt for a suspect that was on the run for three months, two citizens stepped up to help keep a Rock Hill community safe.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson recognized James and Annette Marlow of the Cato Estates Community in Rock Hill on Feb. 28 for helping keep neighbors safe while a subject was at large, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The Marlows received Meritorious Public Service Awards for their actions supporting their Neighborhood Watch Program during the manhunt, the release states.
On Jan. 11, the sheriff’s office Anti-Crime Team was looking for a man wanted on several federal and local warrants, the release says. Deputies found the man’s vehicle near Celanese and Ebenezer Road, and the subject fled on foot in the area of Cato Estates.
James Marlow serves as chairman of the Cato Estates Neighborhood Watch Program, the release states. After deputies explained that the wanted man was in the area, Annette alerted Neighborhood Watch captains, who spread the message to residents.
James went door to door alerting residents to stay inside until the man was caught.
“The quick thinking and actions of Mr. and Mrs. Marlow led to the community being immediately notified of the risk of a wanted man in the area, and most certainly kept everyone safe until the suspect was apprehended,” the release states.
