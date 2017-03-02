Storm topples tree, damaging Rock Hill home

Severe weather late Wednesday left trees in roadways and damaged a Rock Hill home, emergency officials said.
At 1114 Calhoun St. in Rock Hill, a tree fell, causing major damage to the home, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to six calls during the March 1 storm, including the tree, Simmons said. Other calls were related to downed power lines or trees on power lines.
The Tega Cay and Fort Mill Fire Departments also reported trees and power lines down from the storm.
