2 fire victims saved last month by neighbor, Chester County firefighters have died

The Chester County couple pulled out of their burning home by a neighbor and firefighters on Feb. 10 have died after treatment at a North Carolina burn center.
Officials in Chester County are planning to honor the neighbor and firefighters who pulled the couple from the fire.
Buddy Foster, 63, died Sunday at the burn center - a week after his wife Sandy Foster, 61, passed away at the same center, said Terry Tinker Chester County Coroner.
Neighbor Leon Ernandez smashed a door window and pulled Buddy Foster out of the fire. Volunteer firefighters then went in the home and pulled out Sandy Foster.
On March 20 at the Chester County Council meeting at the Fort Lawn Community center, Ernandez and the firefighters involved will be thanked and honored for their courage and bravery, fire officials said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments