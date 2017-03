VIDEO: How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

Greg and Jennifer Duffy have been designing, creating and selling monster movie masks for close to five years. On March 11, they'll host a grand opening of their retail store "The Creature's Crypt," on Highway 21 in Fort Mill. The store is just down the street from Carowinds amusement park. Greg Duffy explains the steps necessary to make a spooky movie mask.