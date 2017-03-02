Filing opens Friday in 5th District race

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants Pause

1:37 How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans?

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners