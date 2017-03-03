Heading to Sen. Graham’s town hall meeting in Clemson? Leave your signs at home

Looking forward to attending U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s town hall meeting Saturday at Clemson University?
You’ll have to leave your signs at home if you want to get inside.
Signs will not be allowed inside Clemson’s Brooks Center, 141 Jersey Lane, “since they can obstruct the view of other audience members,” according to a press release sent by Graham’s office Friday morning.
The town hall will begin 10:30 a.m. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Parking is free at the Brooks Center.
Graham, R-S.C., made the announcement that he would take part in a town hall during a Facebook Live video earlier this week.
The in-person town hall is expected to last around 90 minutes, he told constituents. The Brooks Center seats nearly 1,000 people. Seating is on a first-come, first served basis.
