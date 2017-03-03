Whitewater Center, after visitor’s death, can’t open channels until county issues permit

1:14 Richburg firefighters deliver baby at Chester County motel Pause

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans?

2:05 Carowinds adds holiday festival, vintage rides

1:07 Kindergartners gather to play, prepare for school at Rock Hill event

1:57 Video: Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:18 Video: Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey talks after win over CSU (+ highlights)

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title