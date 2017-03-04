Runners down doughnuts for reading

More than 250 runners signed up to run for doughnuts and a cause Saturday in Rock Hill.
The Krispy Kreme Race - Run 4 Reading is a 4-mile loop, starting and ending in downtown Rock Hill at Fountain Park, with a stop at Winthrop University for some participants to down a dozen doughnuts as fast as they can before racing back to the finish line, according to run4reading.racesonline.com.
There also was a Book Relay, where four participants run 1-mile each and carry a children's book to the end of the the course.
The overall challenge winner was Patrick Sullivan, 29, of Fort Mill with a time of 34:31. Overall female challenge winner was Camey Whitt, 44, of Waxhaw, N.C., at 43:51.
Overall junior challenge winner was Gavin McSwain, 12, of Rock Hill, and junior female overall winner was Jasmine Eaton, 10, of Indian Trail, N.C.
Proceeds go to The Early Learning Partnership of York County, a nonprofit organization established to develop and promote programs that support school readiness of children ages 5 and younger in York County.
