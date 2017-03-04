Local

March 4, 2017 5:37 PM

Winthrop fans flying like Eagles

Staff reports

Excited fans support No. 1 seed Winthrop University taking on No. 4 seed Gardner-Webb in Friday’s semi-final round of the Big South Tournament.

Top-seeded Winthrop won 80-77 in overtime in Friday night’s semi-final. Winthrop held off eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 92-78 on Thursday.

Winthrop (25-6) faces seventh-seeded Campbell (17-16) in Sunday’s championship game tipping off at 1 p.m. Winthrop is playing in its 15th title game in search of its first NCAA appearance since 2010.

