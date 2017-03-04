Delivery service from your favorite York County restaurants? That’s ‘Ezy’

The idea came from where the best ideas typically arise: Holiday hunger.
Justin Page and Eric Hughes were visiting their respective wives in York County around Christmastime in 2007 when Page asked if they could order delivery from one of the local restaurants.
As a longtime Atlanta resident, Page was used to having plenty of options. But there was little to no variety for delivery options locally, he found.
“I was like ‘Are you kidding?’” said Page. “And then (Eric and I) start talking, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a delivery service, to deliver this and that?’ It was a big joke. So I leave, come back to visit again in June, and Eric’s already gone and taken the idea and run with it.”
Fast forward nearly nine years later: Hughes and Page have been the lynchpins for success behind Ezy E’s takeout delivery service, which services Rock Hill, and parts of Fort Mill and Tega Cay.
The duo have signed up about 30 restaurants in York County and have plans to expand. Check to see if your favorite eatery is among those available at ezyes-takeout.com/faq.xsl.
“We’re picking up new customers every day,” Hughes said. The company is named after his nickname from his four years of service in the Navy.
We’re picking up new customers every day.
Eric Hughes, co-operator of Ezy E’s takeout delivery
Instead of local restaurants having to hire drivers, Ezy E’s hires its own contractors to take a customer’s order and drive out to the restaurant. Once there, the restaurant will cook the order.
The courier — a “mobile waiter” — will then pack the food in an insulated package and pass it on to the customer. The average delivery time is 35 to 40 minutes, according to Hughes and Page.
“We’ve had customers tell us the restaurants they gave a chance on with us are now one of the places they’ll actually go to,” Hughes said.
Customers can order on the company’s website, or us its Apple and Android apps.
While Ezy E’s primarily serves the lunch and dinner crowd, Hughes and Page say they’re looking to collect more breakfast options. They even have an eye toward contracting with local grocery stores to provide in-home service.
In the past year, Ezy E’s has added restaurants like The Roasting Company, Sub Station II, Hickory Tavern, Sonny’s Dutch Mill, Wraps, Apps -n- Taps, and Lee’s Chicken.
“Growth-wise, you’d be hard-pressed to find many companies that have the numbers we’ve had in the last few years,” Hughes said.
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments