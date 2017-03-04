Fort Mill’s NarroWay chef celebrates her 80th birthday with friends

Longtime chef Pat Hammond celebrated her 80th birthday Friday with friends and colleagues at the Christian dinner theater NarroWay in Fort Mill.
“Miss Pat” has served as food service coordinator for NarroWay for more than 20 years, working 25 to 40 hours each week.
“I love NarroWay,” said Hammond. “I’ll keep working till the Lord takes the spoon out of my hand.”
With a team of volunteers, Hammond helps serve up to 1,800 custom-prepared dinners each week.
Keystone awards show honors community members
Substance abuse services organization Keystone honored several community members and groups during its annual meeting and volunteer recognition breakfast this week.
The J. Marion Sims Foundation earned the Outstanding Achievement Award: Collaboration.
Elevation Church and the Fort Mill High Beta Club earned the Above and Beyond Volunteer of the Year awards.
Clinton College and Burkett, Burkett and Burkett earned the Outstanding Partnership Awards.
Former state Sen. Wes Hayes, American Air Heating & Cooling and Grace Lutheran Church all earned Community Service Awards.
‘Law School for Non-lawyers’ classes set at York Tech
A seven-week program detailing the South Carolina legal system will be held over the next two months at York Technical College.
The program is designed to give students an overview of the legal system and common legal problems.
The series is 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays March 21-May 2. Deadline to enroll is 5 p.m. March 15.
To register, call 803-325-2888 or visit yorktech.edu.
York gift shop debuts at ‘Balloon-azon’ celebration
The Palmetto Rose Mercantile gift shop opened Friday, with its food and vendor spaces to open soon.
The gift shop was one of many local shops staying open for “Balloon-azon.” York stores stayed open until 9 p.m. Friday as part of a streetwide party with balloons, local talent and fresh produce.
Chicago Reloaded, a Chicago tribute band, performed Saturday at the Sylvia Theater in York as part of the celebration.
Rock Hill home care provider ranks high in client satisfaction
Home care provider Visiting Angels announced this week that its Rock Hill location is among those designated as a top provider.
The location is one of 30 franchises across the country to receive the Best of Home Care - Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse.
The award is granted to the top-ranking home care providers based on client satisfaction scores.
