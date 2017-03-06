Construction worker died working on Rock Hill High School campus

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title Pause

4:44 Open to traffic: Fort Mill Parkway

1:09 S.C. Schools Supt. Molly Spearman speaks to Fort Mill school leaders

2:00 Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions