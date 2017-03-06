Construction worker died working on Rock Hill High School campus

A 30-year-old construction worker died Saturday in an apparent work-related accident at Rock Hill High School, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
On March 4, Zachary Crotts of Morganton, N.C., died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
According to a York County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy responded to assist Emergency Medical Services on a call to the Rock Hill High campus at 5:50 p.m.
When the deputy got to the scene, he saw an unconscious man not breathing, the report says. He saw that a man was in a vehicle with a boom attached to it that was raised in the air and up against the building, the report said.
The man's head was “lodged in between the railing on the boom and a railing on the building he was working on,” the report states.
The Lesslie Fire Department responded and lowered the boom, the report says. The man collapsed backwards onto the boom “immediately as if he were already deceased,” the report states.
The coroner’s office responded to the scene.
The York County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are investigating the incident, said a statement from Andrew M. Cope with J. M. Cope, Inc. construction management company. J.M. Cope is the company overseeing the Rock Hill school district’s construction bond as a representative for Rock Hill schools, Cope said.
The licensed contractor, which is not named in the report, is on the Rock Hill High campus working on exterior repairs, Cope said. The construction firm and its subcontractor are not contracted directly by J.M. Cope, he said.
“We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family,” Cope wrote in the statement. “This appears to be an isolated incident, and both the construction site and school campus remain safe and secure.”
