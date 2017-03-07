Sick of being stuck in traffic? York County wants to make a plan to fix the problems

Officials say they are moving to brainstorm, create and enact a road map that will allow York County to solve area transportation problems.
The first step became official at Monday night’s York County Council meeting, where council members voted to enter contract negotiations with Columbia-based consulting service Kimley Horn and Associates to help create a “Thoroughfare Plan,” to help identify and correct transportation issues.
Local experts will work the service to help the county study its local roads, identify major deficiencies and seek opportunities for congestion management.
The Thoroughfare Plan will complement and implement features from the York Forward 2035 Comprehensive Plan, according to Audra Miller, Planning and Development Services Director.
“One of the goals is to be more proactive to help create better roads and better connections,” said Miller. “This Thoroughfare Plan should complement the 2035 plan by identifying the areas that are potentially future connections.”
The York Forward plan, adopted last year by the County Council, sets the groundwork for how York County plans to manage the county’s rapid growth, while preserving the area’s character.
The Thoroughfare Plan will mainly deal with areas not already covered by the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study (RFATS), according to Miller. RFATS covers Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie.
