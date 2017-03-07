Community says goodbye to ‘Voice of Clover Blue Eagles’

For 45 years, Clover residents and visitors heard the same voice coming from the press box at school football games.
Now that voice is a memory.
Allen Hagans Boyd, known as the “voice of the Clover Blue Eagles,” died March 4 at 86-years-old, according to an obituary.
Boyd graduated from Clover High School in 1949. He was quarterback for the football team for four years, the obituary states. He became famous locally as the longtime public address announcer, or PA, for Clover football games.
As a child, Clover Athletic Director Bailey Jackson remembers hearing one voice from the football press box.
“For anyone that grew up in Clover, when you went to football games on Friday night,” Allen Boyd “was the voice for over 40 years,” Jackson said. “He was the PA announcer and a lot of folks in Clover would have that same memory.”
Jackson said Boyd was active in the community and “touched a lot of people in the Clover school district.”
“Our school district, our school and our athletic department are deeply saddened by the news he passed away and we have his family in our thoughts,” Jackson said. “We appreciate all the time he spent in our press box.”
Even after he quit announcing, Boyd made his way to football games as long as he was able, said Ken Love, assistant superintendent for business services. Love said he had known Boyd most of his life and remembers hearing Boyd’s announcements while he was in school.
“He was a great supporter of the Clover Blue Eagles and the Carolina Gamecocks,” Love said. “He enjoyed a good ribbing from the competition from York and Clemson.”
Boyd served on the Clover Town Council and was a member of the S.C. Gamecock Club for 45 years, the obituary states.
Love said Boyd was a big supporter of both Clover athletics and academics. “He was a great role model for everybody in Clover,” Love said.
Boyd was born July 7, 1930 in Clover to the late James and Eunice Hagans Boyd, an obituary states. He served two years in the Army during the Korean War, served as an usher at First United Methodist Church in Clover and was a member for 50 years of the Hejaz Shriners, York Rite Body Macky and Clover Alpine Lodge 208.
Boyd is survived by his high school sweetheart of 63 years, Rachel Turner Boyd, daughters Nancy Boyd Sullivan of McCormick, Cliffie Boyd Pilon of Destin, Fla., and Angie Boyd Groves of Fort Mill, an obituary states. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. March 8 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 1:30-3 p.m. at the church.
Boyd was “honest, kind, courteous, dependable and loyal,” Love said. “We will miss his friendly smile and warm welcome.”
Make memorials to:
- First United Methodist Church Bus Fund, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC 29710
- Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
- Carolina Gardens of York, 1020 North Congress Street, York, SC 29745
