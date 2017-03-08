Rock Hill youth, 16, sentenced for providing gun in crime where ‘hero’ died

A Rock Hill teen was sentenced to juvenile prison up to age 21 Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to providing a gun to another teen who used it to kill the wrong man in act of revenge.
The Herald is not naming the teen who provided the gun because he was 15 at the time of the crime. The Herald does not name teens who are prosecuted in Family Court.
The sentence, handed down by Family Court Judge David Guyton, is the most severe allowed against juveniles under South Carolina law, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor. All juvenile sentences end at age 21.
The teen, now 16, pleaded guilty to accessory before the fact of murder, Thompson said. The teen admitted he gave Quinteris Miller a .22-caliber rifle, Thompson said.
In the August 2015 incident, police said, the teen gave the rifle to Miller, who was 17 at the time. Miller had been knocked unconscious in a fight on Frank Street the week before, records showed. He had been rescued from further beating by Michael Hart, who was two doors down visiting family members. Miller came back and shot into the house where he had been beaten. Days later, he returned but went to the wrong house and shot Hart.
Hart’s parents called their son a “hero” who tried to do the right thing to save someone else and, for his trouble, was murdered.
Police and prosecutors confirmed that Miller, using the gun supplied by the juvenile, both shot up the house after the fight and subsequently killed Hart.
Miller pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges in January and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a negotiated plea deal.
