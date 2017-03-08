Camden man, 86, killed in head-on collision

An 86-year-old Camden man died in a head-on collision off U.S. 21, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.
Joseph Banks Morton, identified by the Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene following a head-on collision, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.
At about 1:25 p.m. on March 6, 59-year-old Randy Lee Greene of Catawba was driving north on U.S. 21 when a second driver traveling south on U.S. 21 drove left of the center line and hit Greene head on, Miller said.
The incident happened near Great Falls.
Morton, who was driving a 2011 four-door sedan, was wearing a seat belt and became trapped in the car, Miller said. Morton was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.
Greene, who was driving a 2002 truck pulling a trailer, was wearing his seat belt and was injured, but was not trapped in the car, Miller said. Greene was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center. No one else was in Greene’s truck. Greene's condition was not known.
