Winter weather expected to return this weekend to Rock Hill area

You remember where you put your heavy sweaters and winter coats, right?
Forecasters say you’ll need them again this weekend, and you might even see a few snowflakes mixing with those flower blossoms covering the ground.
Yes, the Rock Hill area’s unusually mild spring will take a hiatus in a few days, with arctic air spilling into the eastern half of the United States. A low pressure system, set to arrive about the same time as the cold air, will make the forecast a bit more interesting.
Some of the computer models used by meteorologists for their forecasts are predicting accumulating snowfall Sunday from South Carolina’s Upstate into Virginia. But the official forecast is not quite as winter-like.
National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Hinson says accumulating snow is not expected, but he doesn’t rule out the possibility of some wet snowflakes mixing with rain Sunday morning. And he isn’t totally ruling out an even more winter-like scenario.
“Right now, we see this as a rain system,” Hinson says of the storm system expected to arrive Saturday night. “It’s possible that it starts as rain and maybe mixes with some snow around daybreak Sunday.”
The forecast, as is usually the case with winter weather scenarios in the Carolinas, is based on determining how much cold air is in place when precipitation arrives.
“In these races between precipitation and the cold, the precipitation often seems to get there first,” he says.
The forecast gets snowier if the coldest air arrives earlier, but meteorologist say they expect the highest chance of accumulating snow in the North Carolina mountains and along the Interstate 40 corridor from Hickory, N.C., to Raleigh, N.C.
Snow this late in March is unusual but not unheard of. Nearly 10 inches fell on March 25, 1983, and snow fell on four consecutive Wednesdays in March 1960.
Snow or not, much colder air is headed toward the Rock Hill area.
The average temperature in February in the Charlotte-Rock Hill region – 53.4 degrees, calculated by averaging daily highs and lows – tied the record initially set in 1927. Trees and shrubs bloomed early, lawns greened up, and leaves began appearing on trees several weeks ahead of schedule.
But after a couple more days of afternoon temperatures in the 70s, a strong cold front is forecast to arrive Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s Saturday, then only in the 40s Sunday. Another surge of cold air will arrive next Tuesday night, Hinson says, and highs next Wednesday are only expected in the 40s.
Forecasters say they expect frost and freeze conditions several nights again next week.
