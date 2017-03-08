Area students go head-to-head in Olde English Consortium's academic competition

The brackets were filled in. Teams were hoping to make it to the next round of their March Madness.
However, there were no basketballs in sight. Instead, there was an auditorium, filled with an anticipatory silence as the teams worked to answer every question correctly.
The Olde English Consortium Regional Academic Challenge Competition on Wednesday brought together middle and high school students from the north-central region of South Carolina for a battle of wits. The event was held at Forest Hill Church in Fort Mill. Competitors represented 50 middle schools and 25 high schools.
It’s a 40-year tradition aimed at bringing the same level of competition and celebration to academics as seen with sports, said Mike Fanning, the consortium’s director and a Democratic state senator from Great Falls.
“A middle school is travelling to another middle school, a high school is travelling to another high school ... it’s exactly like a sport,” Fanning said.
The teams’ regular season records determined their seeding in the regional tournament, which was broken down by grade and small and large school divisions. The regional winners will move on to the State Championship of Academics in Camden next week.
Rock Hill’s Castle Heights Middle School was the undefeated champ during the sixth grade big school division regular season. Oakridge Middle School in Clover was undefeated in the regular season and took the regional win for the seventh grade big school division.
Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High School took down Lancaster High School during their final round to beome regional champs. Topics included math, literature and politics.
Earlier in the competition, the Nation Ford team beat Fort Mill High School by one point, said Nation Ford senior Hunter McClain, 18.
“Today went well,” McClain said. He said the team was surprised to see Clover High School knocked out early, as last year Nation Ford lost to Clover.
“There were a lot of upsets we didn’t see coming,” McClain said. “It was a fun experience.”
Banks Trail Middle School in Fort Mill was the regional winner for the sixth grade big school division.
“It’s a well-rounded team and everyone contributes,” said Melanie Kugler, Banks Trail academic team coach and teacher. “They overcame their nerves and were excited to be on stage. I’m proud of them.”
OEC Academic Challenge Results
6th grade small division regular season winner: South Middle School
6th grade small division regional winner: South Middle School
6th grade big division regular season winner: Castle Heights Middle School
6th grade big division regional runner-up: Gold Hill Middle School
6th grade big division regional winner: Banks Trail Middle School
7th grade small division regular season winner: Blacksburg Middle School
7th grade small division regional runner-up: Granard Middle School
7th grade small division regional winner: South Middle School
7th grade big division regular season winner: Oakridge Middle School
7th grade big division regional runner-up: Sullivan Middle School
7th grade big division regional winner: Oakridge Middle School
8th grade small division regular season winner: A.R. Rucker Middle School
8th grade small division regional runner-up: Fairfield Middle School
8th grade small division regional winner: A.R. Rucker Middle School
8th grade big division regular season winner: Indian Land Middle School
8th grade big division regional runner-up: Springfield Middle School
8th grade big division regional winner: Indian Land Middle School
High school small division regular season winner: Indian Land High School
High school small division regional runner-up: Fairfield Central High School
High school small division regional winner: Indian Land High School
High school big division regular season winner: Nation Ford High School
High school big division regional runner-up: Lancaster High School
High school big division regional winner: Nation Ford High School
