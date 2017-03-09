‘Get your selfie’ out on the Greenway in Fort Mill

The Anne Springs Close Greenway team is encouraging everyone to “Get your selfie outside.”
Starting March 15 through April, the public is invited to participate in a series of events celebrating the 2,100-acre nature preserve and recreational park. In 2016, more than 256,000 people visited the Greenway.
Jan Martin, chair of the board of directors, said the new campaign, “Love the Greenway,” will foster a love of nature through a series of events culminating at the Greenway’s annual Earth Day celebration April 22 with a free outdoor event that includes music and family-friendly activities.
“The purpose of our campaign is to raise awareness about the Greenway throughout the region and highlight its many cultural, environmental, recreational, educational and economic benefits to Fort Mill and neighboring communities,” Martin said.
“We invite everyone to ‘get your selfie outside’ and come to the Greenway.”
The other main event is the April 1 rain-or-shine Blue Star Blitz hike-a-thon to raise some of the $211,000 it costs annually to maintain the park with 40 miles of trails used for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking and more.
“That’s $1 per foot,” Martin said. “It’s about ushering in old and some new faces.”
Participants can sign up to hike, walk or run the 7.2-mile Blue Star trail starting at 9 a.m. April 1 at the Comporium Amphitheater located near the Dairy Barn entrance to the Greenway, or complete a Half Blitz (3.5 miles) beginning at 10:30 a.m. or the Fun Blitz (half-mile paved trail) at 11 a.m. To set up a fundraising team or make a donation, participants can text BLITZ to 717-77. All participants raising $100 or more will receive a free T-shirt and selfie stick.
For hikers and non-hikers, the event also will include food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities, and a Blitz Biergarten with local craft beer opening at noon.
“Everyone can get involved,” Martin said. “It’s one of the most precious resources in the region.”
In addition to the trails and rustic catering facilities, including the Dairy Barn, Field Trial Barn and Rush Pavilion, there are lakes for kayaking and canoeing – and fishing if you’re a Greenway member – an outdoor classroom and the newest amenity, a dog park (again, for members only) complete with small and large dog sections and off-leash trails that lead to another lake.
Partnering with Shutterfly, new members will receive a gift card for a photo album and selfie stick, Martin said. Greenway visitors can share photos and win prizes using #GetYourSelfieOutside with their posts. Winners will be announced at the Earth Day celebration.
“My dream is to make a conservationist out of everybody who comes out here,” said Anne Springs Close, 90, for whom the preserve is named.
Close grew up on the land that was dedicated as the Greenway in 1995.
“She, along with her eight children, set this up as a preserve to prevent encroachment of urban sprawl,” said board member Darrell Williams, a Fort Mill resident. “It’s such an incredible gift to the community.”
Williams said the campaign should increase exposure and to raise need money, important for long-term sustainability.
“Once you come out here, you want to support it,” he said.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
Anne Springs Close Greenway
About: The Greenway is owned and operated by Leroy Springs & Co. Inc., founded by the Springs family, a not-for-profit, which relies on memberships, program fees and community contributions for funding, as well as volunteers.
Activities: The Greenway has opportunities to fish, hike, mountain bike, horseback ride, picnic, kayak, camp and more. There also are nature-focused educational programs and special events throughout the year, including a summer live concert series, festivals and other annual events. There also ia 12-acre Mary Warner Mack Dog Park featuring play areas for small and large dogs, and a large fenced-in natural area with off-leash hiking trails and lake access. There also are several summer camps.
Membership: $49 for individuals, $99 for families annually. Members can also purchase a dog park membership for an extra $10 a month.
Hours: 7 a.m. to sunset daily.
Address: There are several entrances. To get to the Dairy Barn entrance for the two main events in April, 288 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Contact: 803-547-4575 or ascgreenway.org/.
