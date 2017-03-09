‘Highly acclaimed’ bicycle race rebrands to Rock Hill’s Riverwalk

The Charlotte Criterium bicycle race is moving to Rock Hill.
The race is rebranding to take place at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center in Riverwalk on April 22. This is the 14th year that the race has taken place, but it will be the first in Rock Hill.
A criterium is a one-day bicycle race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit. The Outdoor Center’s circuit is about 1.125 miles in length, according to the Rock Hill Criterium Facebook page.
In addition to the Criterium course, the Outdoor Center is also home to the Giordana Velodrome and a BMX Supercross track. Both of those venues have attracted national competitions.
The Rock Hill Criterium will be on the USA Cycling National Calendar, and is the opening race of the USA CRITS Speed Week Series.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said in a statement that he was “thrilled” Rock Hill would host the Criterium.
“By all accounts, the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk is the only venue in the world where all five cycling disciplines will be located,” he said, “and I can’t think of a better way to officially open the new criterium course than with this highly acclaimed race.”
There will be amateur races during the day, and both men and women’s professional races later in the evening.
Over the past 13 years, the Criterium has been considered one of the best in the country, with race winners coming from 12 different countries.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
