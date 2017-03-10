Hungry for a good cause? Oakdale fire department barbecue today, Saturday

The firefighters at Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department are holding their annual barbecue fundraiser Friday and Saturday.
Hours are through 7 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. until the food runs out March 11.
The department at 2633 Saluda Road serves tens of thousands of people, schools and businesses in areas south of the city limits to the Chester County line. It has a long history of vital community assistance, including being the main responders to a 2011 tornado.
Barbecue plates are $8. Barbecue alone is $9 per pound, and sandwiches are $4.
All proceeds go toward purchasing new equipment.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
