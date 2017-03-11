York man charged with armed robbery stealing moped from teen in Rock Hill

Rock Hill police charged a man with armed robbery after a teenager said the suspect pointed a gun at him and stole his moped, according to a police report.
Police arrested Rivertto Sydel Stewart, 29, of Wade Dills Road in York, late Friday night and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, said Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger.
Stewart’s bond was set at $35,000 Saturday morning, but he had not been released by noon, Bollinger said.
Police began receiving calls at 11:30 p.m. Friday about a man with a large gun walking in the middle of the road near the intersections of East Main Street and Albright Road, according to a police report.
The callers reported seeing the man walking toward downtown and near East Main Street and North Jones Street, the report states.
Another caller said the suspect was on a red moped, the report states. Callers described the suspect as a “heavyset black male with a backpack, no shirt and a large ‘machine gun pistol,’” the report states.
An officer found the suspect, who had a bloody upper lip and scrapes on his face, trying to start the moped at the intersection of Kimbrell Street and Standard Street, according to the report.
Police found a black semi-automatic pistol with a round in the chamber at the intersection of Willowbrook Avenue and North Jones Street, police said.
Rock Hill Police Department forensic investigators are processing the weapon for DNA, blood and fingerprints, the report states. The gun was not listed as stolen, police said.
The 14-year-old boy, who was riding the moped with another 14-year-old, identified his moped and said he recognized Stewart, who was receiving treatment from EMTs, police said.
Police said they tried to interview Stewart, but he was intoxicated, the report states.
Bollinger said Friday’s incident is not related to three armed robberies that occurred March 4.
Tracy Kimball: 803-448-5192
