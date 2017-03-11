Marines to train at York County’s Ebenezer Park

Don’t be alarmed by a group of Marines setting up an overnight camp at the boat ramps at Rock Hill’s Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie.
Two teams of 10 Marines from the Marine Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., will occupy a camping site for about two hours each as they wait to be picked up by a vehicle, according to an access agreement signed earlier this year by York County Council.
The operation at the county park at 4490 Boatshore Road be held one night falling between March 13-15.
The training is for combat situations. The Marines won’t use weapons or ammunition, according to the agreement.
The mission will focus on bivouacking, or resting in a military encampment made with tents or improvised shelters.
This is the second year the Marines have held this type of training in York County.
Ebenezer Park closes to the public at dusk, but overnight camping is allowed at the 26-acre park off Mount Gallant Road.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
