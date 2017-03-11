Lancaster hospital earns honors, names new leader

The Springs Memorial Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center in Lancaster was honored recently as the Southeast Zone Wound Care Center of the Year by Healogics Inc., a wound care management company.
The center was also honored as part of the President’s Circle, an award for the top 5 percent of care centers in the nation.
The honor is based on metrics such as patient satisfaction, healing rate and patient value.
Warrin promoted to COO at Springs Memorial Hospital
Richard Warrin has been promoted to chief operating officer of Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster.
Warrin has served as the assistant chief executive officer since November 2015.
“Since Richard joined our team, he has had a significant impact on improving our facilities as well as restructuring some of our business service lines,” said Janice Dabney, CEO of Springs Memorial Hospital. “He has been a natural fit for our hospital and this community, which is evidenced by his participation in many local organizations, initiatives and events.”
Pottery painting studio reopening in Fort Mill
Pottery studio ClayEscape is holding a grand reopening March 18-19 to recognize its new owner.
ClayEscape was founded in 2000. Fort Mill’s Robert Sandler recently purchased the studio after painting at the studio for more than four years. He recently began a major renovation of the studio.
The reopening will feature sales, free items for children and refreshments. ClayEscape is at 749 Crossroads Plaza in Fort Mill.
PruittHealth takes over assisted living centers
Care services firm PruittHealth announces it will assume management of nine assisted living centers in South Carolinas, including two in York County.
The facilities, all under the name Carolina Gardens, are in Rock Hill, York, Conway, Murrells Inlet, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Lexington and West Columbia.
Chester County photo contest reception March 15
The Chester County Tobacco Free Coalition is sponsoring a KickButts Photovoice Contest reception at 4 p.m. March 15 in Chester.
The event, which is open to the public, is at the Farmer’s Market, 111 Columbia St.
There will be photos available from students with the Chester County School District bringing awareness to tobacco use in the community.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments