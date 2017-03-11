Photos: Rock and Roll Tennis Classic in Rock Hill

Mark Schreiber of Savannah plays Friday in the 2017 Rock and Roll Tennis Classic at the Rock Hill Tennis Center.
Nick Burnham, right, of Monroe, N.C., and David Rogers of Rock Hill collect balls after a set Friday at the Rock Hill Tennis Center.
Jennifer Speer of Atlanta participates in a tennis tournament Friday at the Rock Hill Tennis Center.
Abbey Mayfield of Augusta, Ga., hits the ball Friday during a tennis tournament in Rock Hill.
Alan Washington of Evans, Ga., plays tennis in the afternoon sun Friday in Rock Hill.
Twila Adams, 58, of Charlotte watches a wheelchair tennis tournament Friday at the Rock Hill Tennis Center.
