Light snow falls Sunday morning in York County

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Cabela's of Fort Mill to give Cody "Deuce" West, 15, of Woodruff, a fishing boat Saturday at the store. Regional high school fishing team Riley's Catch took the teen on a fishing trip and the N.C. Bass Foundation made him an honorary state champion. Deuce suffers from cystic fibrosis, a progressive illness that causes lung infections and breathing difficulties.