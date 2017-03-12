Light snow falls Sunday morning in York County

Roman Vasquez, an employee at Texas Roadhouse in Rock Hill, will head to Orlando this week for a national meat cutting championship. The Rock Hill man has won state championships and hopes to bring home the $20,000 top prize at the national meet. Vasquez started working at the steak house as a salad prepper and "fry guy."
Winthrop University fans packed the Winthrop Coliseum Sunday for the Big South Tournament championship game in Rock Hill. Decked out in garnet and gold, thousands of Winthrop students and fans from surrounding communities showed their support for the Eagles, who are headed to the NCAA tournament.
Lewisville Lions boys varsity basketball fell to the Hemingway Tigers Saturday in Columbia during the Class 1A state championship game. Lewisville fans stayed upbeat throughout the close game and rallied the team, which lost by one point. Coach Mike McCray said the game was a "heavyweight fight, just like I expected."
The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Cabela's of Fort Mill to give Cody "Deuce" West, 15, of Woodruff, a fishing boat Saturday at the store. Regional high school fishing team Riley's Catch took the teen on a fishing trip and the N.C. Bass Foundation made him an honorary state champion. Deuce suffers from cystic fibrosis, a progressive illness that causes lung infections and breathing difficulties.
Ever wanted to have a tasty meal delivered to your door, but your favorite restaurant doesn't deliver? Ezy-E's has an approach that promises to change the game. Co-operators Eric Hughes and Justin Page contract with local restaurants in Rock Hill and York County to provide a comprehensive delivery service that's growing each year.
Greg and Jennifer Duffy have been designing, creating and selling monster movie masks for close to five years. On March 11, they'll host a grand opening of their retail store "The Creature's Crypt," on Highway 21 in Fort Mill. The store is just down the street from Carowinds amusement park. Greg Duffy explains the steps necessary to make a spooky movie mask.
Thousands of Big South basketball fans from across the Southeast are expected to flood Rock Hill, South Carolina for this week's Big South Conference men's basketball tournament. But there's plenty more to Rock Hill than great basketball. What will you check out?
Charlie Funderburke of Rock Hill, a veteran of 43 years in the military and two wars, gave disabled friend and Winthrop fan Veronica Erwin tickets for the Big South Tournament games in Rock Hill. Erwin was thrilled, and Funderburke, who grew up in an orphanage, said it is his duty to help others.
February is on track to be one of the warmest if not the warmest Februaries on record. In keeping with higher temperatures many flowers and trees, like Bradford Pear trees, are in full bloom. The weather forecast for the March 1st calls for a chance of showers and a high near 80 degrees continuing the unseasonable late winter warming.