Light snow falls Sunday morning in York County

Snow fell Sunday morning in York County. The snowfall is expected to end before noon and then melt, but cold temperatures are expected for several days.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

Roman Vasquez, an employee at Texas Roadhouse in Rock Hill, will head to Orlando this week for a national meat cutting championship. The Rock Hill man has won state championships and hopes to bring home the $20,000 top prize at the national meet. Vasquez started working at the steak house as a salad prepper and "fry guy."

Local

Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

Winthrop University fans packed the Winthrop Coliseum Sunday for the Big South Tournament championship game in Rock Hill. Decked out in garnet and gold, thousands of Winthrop students and fans from surrounding communities showed their support for the Eagles, who are headed to the NCAA tournament.

Local

Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

Lewisville Lions boys varsity basketball fell to the Hemingway Tigers Saturday in Columbia during the Class 1A state championship game. Lewisville fans stayed upbeat throughout the close game and rallied the team, which lost by one point. Coach Mike McCray said the game was a "heavyweight fight, just like I expected."

Local

Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Cabela's of Fort Mill to give Cody "Deuce" West, 15, of Woodruff, a fishing boat Saturday at the store. Regional high school fishing team Riley's Catch took the teen on a fishing trip and the N.C. Bass Foundation made him an honorary state champion. Deuce suffers from cystic fibrosis, a progressive illness that causes lung infections and breathing difficulties.

Local

How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

Greg and Jennifer Duffy have been designing, creating and selling monster movie masks for close to five years. On March 11, they'll host a grand opening of their retail store "The Creature's Crypt," on Highway 21 in Fort Mill. The store is just down the street from Carowinds amusement park. Greg Duffy explains the steps necessary to make a spooky movie mask.

Local

Blooming Bradford Pear trees

February is on track to be one of the warmest if not the warmest Februaries on record. In keeping with higher temperatures many flowers and trees, like Bradford Pear trees, are in full bloom. The weather forecast for the March 1st calls for a chance of showers and a high near 80 degrees continuing the unseasonable late winter warming.

Editor's Choice Videos