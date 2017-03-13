Winthrop team enters arena

Residents of York County awoke to a winter wonderland Sunday after an overnight March snowfall. The snow is not expected to last, so some families were out early Sunday morning enjoying the winter weather. Scenes of icy winter beauty were found across York County.
Roman Vasquez, an employee at Texas Roadhouse in Rock Hill, will head to Orlando this week for a national meat cutting championship. The Rock Hill man has won state championships and hopes to bring home the $20,000 top prize at the national meet. Vasquez started working at the steak house as a salad prepper and "fry guy."
Winthrop University fans packed the Winthrop Coliseum Sunday for the Big South Tournament championship game in Rock Hill. Decked out in garnet and gold, thousands of Winthrop students and fans from surrounding communities showed their support for the Eagles, who are headed to the NCAA tournament.
Lewisville Lions boys varsity basketball fell to the Hemingway Tigers Saturday in Columbia during the Class 1A state championship game. Lewisville fans stayed upbeat throughout the close game and rallied the team, which lost by one point. Coach Mike McCray said the game was a "heavyweight fight, just like I expected."
The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Cabela's of Fort Mill to give Cody "Deuce" West, 15, of Woodruff, a fishing boat Saturday at the store. Regional high school fishing team Riley's Catch took the teen on a fishing trip and the N.C. Bass Foundation made him an honorary state champion. Deuce suffers from cystic fibrosis, a progressive illness that causes lung infections and breathing difficulties.
Oakdale Elementary School students got a special visit from the York County Library mascot "Beamer" for a Read Across America Day event. March 2nd marks Dr. Seuss’ birthday and students in York County schools are marking the occasion with a week full of book-related activities.