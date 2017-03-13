Driver in Sunday fatal York County crash identified; weather role still unclear

The driver in a fatal single car crash Sunday morning in western York County has been identified, yet troopers still have not said if the weather at the time of the incident played any role in the wreck.
Alfonzo Ray Boulware, 26, of Sharon, died around 10 a.m. Sunday at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hord Road west of York. Boulware went off the right side of the road, plowed through a mailbox and a ditch before hitting a tree. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
About an inch of snow fell on York County from the pre-dawn hours until around 11 a.m. Sunday. Efforts to reach troopers Sunday and Monday for information on effects of weather, if any, on the crash, were unsuccessful.
