Driver in Sunday fatal York County crash identified; weather role still unclear

2:00 Fellow Rock Hill police help legendary officer and leader fight cancer battle Pause

1:42 March snow and cold in York County a minus for peaches, bonus for kids

0:35 Rock Hill girl, 7, sleds in March snowfall with two broken wrists

1:01 Scenes of joy, winter beauty in York County after March snowfall

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament