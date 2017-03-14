Teen reports ‘suspicious activity’ after van approaches him at Rock Hill bus stop

Rock Hill police investigated an incident of suspicious activity after a black mini van approached a teen at his bus stop, according to a report.
At 7:15 a.m. March 13, a 13-year-old reported he was walking to his bus stop at Park and Union roads when a black mini van approached him and opened the side door, the report states.
The teen thought the van belonged to a family friend, but as he started to climb in, he realized he didn’t know the driver, the report states.
The driver was possibly Asian, Hispanic or Middle Eastern, the report states.
As he was getting out of the vehicle, the driver attempted to show him something on his phone, according to the report.
There were no identifiable features on the van and no tag was seen, the report states.
