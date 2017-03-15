Sex offender wanted by York County Sheriff’s Office

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kenneth Dale McAteer for a sex offender registry violation.
According to the sheriff’s office, McAteer, 51, registered with false address information. His last known address was Yesebehena Circle in Rock Hill, reports state.
McAteer is white male, 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs about 170 pounds, according to sheriff’s office reports. He wears eye glasses and has tattoos on both arms, the report states.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
