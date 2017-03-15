Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in York County? Here’s what’s going on

For one weekend, even the Southeast turns green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Here is a full rundown of the county’s top entertainment options for food, fun, brews and live music.
Rock Hill features five solid green hours of music
The 9th annual St. Patrick’s Day festival is 4-9 p.m. March 17 in Old Town Rock Hill on East Main Street.
The festival features live Irish music, Irish dancers, more than 25 vendors, a children’s zone, and food and beverage options.
There is no admission fee.
The entertainment schedule includes performances from groups such as Bagpiper, Rince Na’ Eireann Dance School, Federal Clan Kings, Kelley School of Irish Dance and Mulligan’s Banned.
Sir Purr, festival queens expected at Fort Mill parade
Around 3,500 people are expected to flood Fort Mill for the 11th annual Baxter Village Spring Festival and 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 18.
This year’s Spring Fling Festival is 2-6 p.m., with the parade kickoff at 5 p.m. The festival and parade are free.
The festival will feature about 100 exhibitors, as well as games, contests, inflatables, live entertainment, mascots, and dozens of food and beverage vendors along Market Street. The parade will feature entertainers such as bagpipers, Carolina Panthers' mascot Sir Purr, Carolina Panthers' percussion band, Irish Dancers, Shriner's Dune Cats, Shriner's Oasis Band, Fort Mill Strawberry Festival queens and Strawberry Festival mascot Berry, and Charlotte Knights' mascot Homer.
Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated entry, best decorated golf cart and most spirited entry. Any community organization or business can apply. The parade lineup is at 4:45 p.m. at the north parking lot of the Baxter YMCA.
5K run, live music, dog show features in Clover
The town of Clover is hosting its 19th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Main Street from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18.
Events include a Leprechaun Leap 5K Run/Walk, a family entertainment stage, dog show, live music, a children’s zone, vendors and a beer garden.
Admission to the festival and live entertainment is free.
Prizes will be awarded to runners in Irish-themed attire during the 5K event. Check-in and registration begins 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. Registrations are accepted at Clover YMCA and will be available the day of the race. On the day of the race, adults pay $20, while children pay $10.
The family stage entertainers include Kinard Elementary Jugglers, Adagio’s Dance Studio, Showtime Theatre actors bringing Dr. Seuss’ work to life and Irish dancers.
A Dog Contest is at 1 p.m. at the Knox Street Stage. Anyone can join in by bringing their dog dressed in their favorite Irish outfit.
The Clover Jaycees will sell green beer throughout the afternoon near the music stage on Catawba Street.
There will be close to 100 vendors offering food, drinks, and arts and crafts.
Hard rock quartet Fiftywatt Frieght Train will play noon-4 p.m. at the Catawba Street stage. The band, including Clover natives Darby Adkins, Kirk Christner, Thomas Dow and Todd Donnelly.
Carnival rides require purchased tickets of $10 wristbands or $1 tickets.
York concert features prizes for ‘greenest people’
The Sylvia Theater in York will host rock band RetroVertigo at 8:30 p.m. March 17.
The cover band is described as “explosive” and “high-energy” playing favorites from the 1980s. Organizers say there will be prizes for the “greenest people” in attendance.
Advance tickets are $25 available at etix.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
