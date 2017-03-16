Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Just Be Academy along with Successful Options will be hosting Rock the Prom, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn , 503 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Free and open to area teens. Door prizes. The event features a fashion show where the Northwestern High School Dance team will model prom dresses, two workshops, a panel discussion, makeovers. Guest speakers include Beth Wilson, Nikki Miler and DeKiah Baxter. Workshops are Fierce Fashion: Unlocking the Fashionista in You, Makeup 101: Enhancing the Bold & the Beauty in You, and Confidence from the Inside Out: Bringing out the Power in You. Panelist for the event are J. Sherai Casey, Mitchell Jeter, Desiree Williams, and Faith Anderson. The panel discussion is titled, Amplifying your Prom Memories. Teens will work with event stylists to select a free prom dress of their choice. The winner of the Ultimate Princess Experience package from the Rock the Prom essay contest will be announced. Details: www.justbeacademy.org or Crystal M. Burns at 803-524-1872.
▪ University of South Carolina professor emeritus of history Walter Edgar will give talk on “The American Revolution in the Carolina Backcountry” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Winthrop University’s Kinard Auditorium. Edgar is the author or editor of more than a dozen books on South Carolina and the American South. Since 2000, he has hosted “Walter Edgar’s Journal” on SCETV-Radio and since 2005, “South Carolina from A to Z.” The free lecture is sponsored by Winthrop’s Friends of Dacus Library and is open to the public. Details: faulknerr@winthrop.edu or 803-323-2262.
▪ Open house to meet The Salvation Army of Rock Hill’s new officers Lts. Mike and Rebecca McGee, 9-10:30 a.m. March 23 at 119 S. Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill. Coffee and pastries served. Details: 704-807-1023.
▪ Mount Hebron Dreamkeepers Optimist Club exhibition game is 4 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill. The Prime Time Players play the York County Community All-Stars. Details: primetimeplayersbasketball.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will host Spirit Night 4-9 p.m. Monday at Mario’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2349 Cherry Road. There will be performances by the cast of Seussical Jr. Tell the server you support Rock Hill Community Theatre and the restaurant donates 20 percent of your bill to the theater.
▪ The Ida Massey Federated Club of Chester will host at “Full Figure Fashion Show,” featuring fashions by Teresa Hardin, 4 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 807 Darby Road. Tickets: $10. Proceeds to the annual book award scholarship fund. Details: 803-385-7398.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 23 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Meetings
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Operations Center, 757 S Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Amelia Anders, 2017 Come-See-Me chair, will speak.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday March 20 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Candace Hassen will present “Inspiration,” a trunk show and talk about her ideas and strategies.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter will meet Wednesday at the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 704-843-6930.
▪ York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Sunday at Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda for a program on the “Industrial Transformation: The Bleachery Site.” Speakers are Walter Hardin, associate vice president at Winthrop University; Tony Vaughan, retired executive with Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Co.; and Stephen Turner, executive director of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corp.
▪ Project Hope’s second annual meeting will be 7:30-9 a.m. March 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main St., Rock Hill. from 7:30 - 9:00 AM. Motivational speak Chuck Gallagher of Greenville will speak. Project Hope is Rock Hill’s oldest and largest Crisis Assistance Ministry.
Clubs
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for supper at Mary's Cafe on Firetower Road. Meeting a 7 p.m. A representative from the City of Rock Hill will discuss the BMX tournament coming to Rock Hill in April. Anyone age18 and older can join. Details: Ella Messer at 803-366-9896
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club meets 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 in York and Chester counties for the 2017-18 Head Start program. Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Details: 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in Chester, 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill and 803-684-2093 in York.
Auditions
Auditions for Rock Hill Community Theatre’s production, “Play On,” by Rick Abbot and directed by Sheri Marvin, 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Auditions will be cold reads from the script. For character descriptions, go to rockhilltheatre.org. Play will be presented May 19-21 and 25-28. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org.
Tax help
▪ Liberty Tax Service will host Appreciation Days through April 8 and prepare free tax returns for veterans and active military, teachers, educators, police, firefighters, EMT and EMS workers and medical personnel. The free service is offered at all York and Chester county locations for first-time customers. Returning customers get a 50 percent discount. Details: libertytax.com
Reunions
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students meets 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The Chester Senior High class of 1982 will meet, 3 p.m Saturday at the Summit restaurant, Chester.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 reunion planning meeting, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emmett Scott Center.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509.
