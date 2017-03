Rock Hill resident Jeannine Kantus Valdes, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday on charges of felony DUI resulting in death and great bodily harm. Lacee Sullivan, 23, of Monroe, N.C., died in the June 2015 crash on Interstate 77 and Gabrielle Williams, who was in the car with Sullivan, was seriously injured. Valdes and Williams both spoke in court during the sentencing.