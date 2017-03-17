Local

Winthrop team enters arena

Hundreds of Eagles fans and the Winthrop University mens basketball team wait to learn their site and opponent in March Madness Big Dance NCAA tournament

Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA

The Winthrop Eagles seeded 13th, play the fourth-seeded Butler Bulldogs in Milwaukee Thursday in the NCAA Tournament March Madness big dance. The team and hundreds of fans celebrated selection Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.

