Protesters gather in Rock Hill to dispute Confederate convention

Members of the NAACP and anti-flag protesters picketed at York Technical College Friday to voice opposition to a S.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans convention held at the school Friday and Saturday. Protesters said York Tech — which is a public college — should not lease space at the tax-supported school to groups that display the Confederate flag. Convention leaders said the group is exercising its right to free speech and is not displaying the flag outside.