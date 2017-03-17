Protesters gather in Rock Hill to dispute Confederate convention

Members of the NAACP and anti-flag protesters picketed at York Technical College Friday to voice opposition to a S.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans convention held at the school Friday and Saturday. Protesters said York Tech — which is a public college — should not lease space at the tax-supported school to groups that display the Confederate flag. Convention leaders said the group is exercising its right to free speech and is not displaying the flag outside.
Tracy Kimball

Local

Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

Rock Hill resident Jeannine Kantus Valdes, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday on charges of felony DUI resulting in death and great bodily harm. Lacee Sullivan, 23, of Monroe, N.C., died in the June 2015 crash on Interstate 77 and Gabrielle Williams, who was in the car with Sullivan, was seriously injured. Valdes and Williams both spoke in court during the sentencing.

Local

Winthrop team enters arena

Hundreds of Eagles fans and the Winthrop University mens basketball team wait to learn their site and opponent in March Madness Big Dance NCAA tournament

Local

Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA

The Winthrop Eagles seeded 13th, play the fourth-seeded Butler Bulldogs in Milwaukee Thursday in the NCAA Tournament March Madness big dance. The team and hundreds of fans celebrated selection Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Editor's Choice Videos