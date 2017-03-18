Rock Hill chiropractors debut mobile care plan to keep workers on the job

Soon after Kyle and Courtney Geer debuted their chiropractic practice on Ebenezer Road in September, they started to notice a troubling trend.
Some patients with back or spinal issues would set up an appointment, then cancel because they were unable to take time away from work.
Without proactive care, some patients are later forced to take time off to deal with aggravated pain built up over time. Or worse, they’d try to ignore the pain.
“A lot of studies have shown that present absenteeism, going to work and being in pain, not doing the things they’re hired to do, they saw a drastic reduction in work quality,” said Dr. Kyle Geer. “That’s a problem.”
So the Geers introduced a mobile care plan they say will help employers and employees get work done.
It’s appropriately named “Geer’d Up.”
Everybody is an athlete in their own way. Sitting in a seat all day, that’s still an endurance event.
Dr. Kyle Geer of Geer Chiropractic
Under the concept, employers can book Geer Family Chiropractic to come to their workplace, set up in a private space on-site, and perform their work on specific employees. The “home visits” can be scheduled on a weekly, bimonthly or monthly schedule.
Back pain is considered one of the most common reasons for missed work, according to the Geers. They say it is the second most common reason for visits to a doctor’s office, behind upper-respiratory infections.
By working on patients at their workplaces, the Geers say they’re aiming to keep workers be both productive and pain-free.
“The big misconception is that working in an office is still an active environment,” Geer said. “Everybody is an athlete in their own way. Sitting in a seat all day, that’s still an endurance event. People who are doing triathlons, this work isn’t just for them, it’s people working those 40-hour jobs and helping them.”
Working with a chiropractor also can reduce the risk of unnecessary surgery, Courtney Geer said. A Washington State study found 42.7 percent of workers who first consulted a surgeon underwent back surgery. However, only 1.5 percent of those who consulted a chiropractor were referred to surgery.
It’s a proactive approach, not just reducing their pain, but keeping them out of pain long term.
Dr. Kyle Geer of Geer Chiropractic
So far, the doctors have been working directly through local companies’ human resources professionals to gauge interest. They can give employers the option of subsidizing half of the cost, and allowing each individual patient to pay the rest. That would allow the employer to offer the service — “a one-stop wellness shop — as a perk.
A monthly visit could cost about $40 per individual, according to the Geers, while more frequent visits could cost around $65 (bimonthly) or $85 (weekly).
“And now that it’s on-site, it will help boost overall productivity, and you don’t have to take a half-day or sick day to be out of the office,” Geer said. “Because it’s so close to their fingertips, it’s right there for them. They won’t have to wait until they’re in pain. It’s a proactive approach, not just reducing their pain, but keeping them out of pain long term.”
The Geers want to best serve Rock Hill, but are open to making connections all throughout York County in the future.
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Fast facts
What: Geer Family Chiropractic
Where: 1327 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday
Online: geerfamilychiropractic.com
