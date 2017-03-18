Fort Mill celebrates with Spring Fling

Andy Belaus of Fort Mill celebrated the St. Patrick's Day weekend with his family at the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
Fort Mill celebrated the St. Patrick's Day weekend with the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
Miller Street Dance Academy student Mariah Ashworth performs Saturday during the Baxter Village Spring Fling.
Amanda Peters, left, and Josh Brendlinger of Fort Mill celebrated the St. Patrick's Day weekend with the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
Elijah Koch, left, and Ainsley Kiser, right, cast members in Fort Mill High School's production of "The Wizard of Oz," celebrated the St. Patrick's Day weekend with the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
Fort Mill High School freshman Delaney Mendoza, who plays Elmira Gulch and the Wicked Witch in the school's production of "The Wizard of Oz" celebrates the St. Patrick's Day weekend along with other cast members during the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
Children dance with students from Miller Street Dance Academy during the St. Patrick's Day weekend with the Baxter Village Spring Fling Saturday afternoon.
