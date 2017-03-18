More than 1,600 Rock Hill Wal-Mart associates receive bonuses, company says

Wal-Mart announced last week more than 17,000 South Carolina associates, including more than 1,600 in Rock Hill area stores, will receive bonuses.
The bonuses, along with an annual pay raise, were included in March 9 paychecks, according to the retail chain.
The bonuses come from $3.4 million in South Carolina cash bonuses the company earned this quarter, the company said in a release.
Rock Hill Fairfield Inn & Suites celebrates opening
Members of the York County Chamber of Commerce, Strand Hospitality Services and local developer Warren Norman Co. held a ribbon cutting March 13 to celebrate the opening of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Rock Hill.
The hotel at 578 Galleria Blvd. in Rock Hill features 108 rooms.
“Strand Hospitality couldn’t be more pleased with the new Fairfield Inn & Suites,” said John Pharr, the company’s president. “With our close proximity to Interstate 77 and the York County area, we are sure this property will enjoy great success.”
Lake Wylie Mathnasium grand opening March 25
The Mathnasium of Lake Wylie will host its grand opening celebration with food and prizes 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The center offers after-school math programs for children from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Mathnasium is at 312 Bulkhead Way, Suite 104, at Shoppes at the Landing off Charlotte Highway.
