Portion of McConnells Highway will briefly close. Here’s what you can do

A small section of McConnells Highway will be briefly closed to traffic as part of a road widening project.
The stretch of McConnells Highway from Meadowlakes Road to Oak Park Road will be closed beginning March 25, as part of the McConnells Highway widening project.
The work is being performed by Eagle Construction Company under a contract with York County’s Pennies for Progress program.
The road will be closed beginning 6 a.m. March 25 and will reopen 6 a.m. March 27.
The detour will take drivers from McConnells Highway (S.C. 322) to turn left onto Meadowlakes Road heading toward West Main Street (S.C. 5). Then, turn right onto West Main Street and drive to the intersection of Heckle Bouleveard (S.C. 901). Turn right onto Heckle Boulevard and drive to the intersection of McConnells Highway.
