Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ “Children’s Day on the Farm,” an annual family event at Historic Brattonsville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, focuses on farm life in the 18th and 19th centuries. The historical work and play of children are highlighted. A variety of hands-on activities such as candle-dipping, blacksmithing and cooking are offered. The oxen and draft horses will be working the fields. Pony and wagon rides will be available for an additional fee. Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform “Happily Ever After” and “Upcycled Cinderella.” Food concessions available. Picnic baskets welcome. Admission: adults, $10; seniors, $8; ages 4-17, $6.
▪ Tom Jones, a planetary scientist and and a veteran NASA astronaut who has flown on four space shuttle missions, will have two events in April hosted by the Museum of York County. On his last space mission, Jones made three spacewalks to install the U.S. Destiny module, the centerpiece of the International Space Station. “Have Lunch with an Astronaut” is noon-2 p.m. April 12. Deadline to sign up is April 2. Those attending will have a pizza lunch and get a copy of his book “Ask an Astronaut.” Cost is $25 for one adult and a child; each additional person is $8. No refunds. Not suitable for age 6 and younger. A question-and-answer session and book signing is 7-8:30 p.m. April 12. Cost is $5, members; $8, non-members. Limited seating. To RSVP for either event, call 803-981-9182 or email scheduler@chmuseums.org.
▪ The Breezy Willow will host a parking lot pet adoption event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the store, 1636 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Animals from the York County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption to qualified families. The shop will host a raffle during the event to raise money for Friends of the York County Animal Shelter. Tickets are $1, and prizes include an amethyst crystal geode, doTERRA essential oil gift basket, local honey, wall art and other prizes. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event.
▪ The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill, an interdenominational organization for adults age 50 and older, will host its spring six-week Adventures in Learning program beginning April 3-May 15 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave. Cost is $20. Classes include creative writing, line dancing, gardening, arts and crafts, local history, being your best. Details: shepherdscenterrh.org.
▪ The 14th annual Optimist Club of Rock Hill Charity Golf Tournament and Auction will be noon, Tuesday at the Rock Hill Country Club, 600 Country Club Drive. The auction is free and bidding is open to the public. The tournament sold out. Proceeds go to the youth charities in York County.
▪ Master’s Car Club spring show and and shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac. Free registration, door prizes and free hot dogs and drinks. Awards presented.
▪ York Bridal Show is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Lane, York, with more than 35 vendors. Tickets:$10, available at Eventbrite.com or at the door. Details: 803-367-6166.
▪ Open house to meet The Salvation Army of Rock Hill’s new officers Lts. Mike and Rebecca McGee, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at 119 S. Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill. Coffee and pastries served. Details: 704-807-1023.
▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 is hosting a Veteran’s Appreciation Day, 5 p.m. March 26 at the Post, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Open to all veterans. Maj. Gen. Tom Mullikin, the commander of the South Carolina Guard, is the keynote speaker. Details: 803-327- 2975 or vfw2889srvice@comporium.net.
▪ Rock Hill Neighborhood Empowerment Office is expanding its annual community service project, Rolling in Rock Hill, to include an additional paint day April 1. The fall paint day is Sept. 16. To be eligible, homes must be owner-occupied and located in city limits. To qualify, the homeowner must be in the low-to-moderate income bracket, an elderly resident or physically unable to paint their home. In 2016, with more than 500 volunteers, 27 homes were painted. Details: 803-817-5141.
▪ The Rock Hill Youth Council afternoon of service is noon-4 p.m. Saturday as part of Rock Hill’s Youth Service Day. Any group of teens such as school clubs, church youth groups, scouts, etc. are invited to participate and make a difference in the community. Volunteer teams will meet at the Cherry Park Open Shelter for a kick-off celebration with free food, music and free T-shirts. Volunteers will go to their project location. Groups are responsible for organizing their own service project and should register their project. Application forms at cityofrockhill.com/prt or 803-329-5625.
▪ Old English Painters Guild, a member of The Society of Decorative Painters, meets 9 a.m. Saturday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. There is a different teacher and project each month. Open to the community. Details:803-366-6946.
Fundraisers
▪ Youth and children Bike-a-thon, 2 p.m. Saturday at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. The event will benefit Bikes for the World. They are riding to collect money for shipping, bike repairs and donation of bikes, parts and accessories.
▪ The Palisades Country Club will host “Dealing Cards for Children” March 30 to support the Ben Carson Reading Project to fund a new Reading Room in a local elementary school. Participants can play Mahjong, TriOminos, Mexican Train Dominos, Canasta, Euchre, Texas Hold’em or Bridge. The Ben Carson Reading Project has funded more than 160 Reading Rooms in 22 states, including North and South Carolina. Cost is $25. Details or RSVP: 516-380-4870 or 803-984-0319.
▪ A beginner Polka class with Bob Wilusz playing the accordion is 7-8:30 p.m. March 28 at St John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. All ages and dance levels are welcome. Cost is $5 with proceeds going to the youth of the church. You do not need a partner or to register. Details: 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com.
▪ The Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 23 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to local missions. Donations accepted.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre “Seussical, Jr.,” directed by Christie Young, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 and April 6-8 and 3 p.m. April 1-2 and 9 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Horton the Elephant must not only protect the Whos but must also guard an abandoned egg. Several of Dr. Seuss’s whimsical characters have no faith that Horton will succeed, but one true friend sees him through his ordeal. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428; adults, $15, students and seniors, $12; $2, discount for matinees.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ The York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Candace Hassen will present “Inspiration,” a trunk show and talk about her ideas and strategies.
▪ The York County Board of Rural Fire Control will meet Thursday at the Fire Training Center on McFarland Road, York. Meal provided at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter will meet Wednesday at the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 704-843-6930.
▪ Kick-off meeting with Denise & Jane on the Go for the 2017 July trip to Nashville/Memphis is 6:30 p.m. March 27 at York Trinity United Methodist Church, East Liberty Street, York. Discounts available at meeting. Details: 801-417-8022 or 803-230-4660.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment, 7 p.m. March 29, Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Irish music provided by Christine Robinson and Martin Quinn.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill annual Spring Garden Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, clubhouse on 607 Aiken Ave. There will be a buffet lunch, and chance to see the gardens and reflecting pool. Proceeds go to Palmetto Pregnancy Center, Children’s Main Street Museum and other projects. Adults, $15; children, $7.50. Details: enrightp63@gmail.com or 803-328-8888.
Head Start
▪ Carolina Community Actions is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 in York and Chester counties for the 2017-18 Head Start program. Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Details: 803-802-7587 in Fort Mill, 803-222-0736 in Clover, 803-789-3601 in Edgemoor, 803-581-6854 in Chester, 803-328-3074 in Rock Hill and 803-684-2093 in York.
York County Library
The York County Library will present the following free programs:
Teens Create & Share, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday for ages 11-17. Bring your sketchbook, notebook, instrument, or device to share your ideas and creations in a relaxed atmosphere. No registration required.
Karaoke Lounge, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday for ages 11-17. Show off your singing skills (or lack thereof) in an afternoon of music and snacks. Register at 803-981-5830.
Friend Squad, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday for ages 11-17. Come meet new people in a supportive environment and watch your circle of friends grow. Peer volunteers host activities to help you get to know others your age. Teens of all abilities are welcome. Register at 803-981-5830.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. For appointments, call 803-981-5847.
Library After Hours, 7-10 p.m. March 31 for ages 11-17. Experience scavenger hunts, video games, Nerf battles and robotics. A signed parental permission form and emergency contact information are required. Register beginning Friday at 302-981-5830.
Tax help
▪ Liberty Tax Service will host Appreciation Days through April 8 and prepare free tax returns for veterans and active military, teachers, educators, police, firefighters, EMT and EMS workers and medical personnel. The free service is offered at all York and Chester county locations for first-time customers. Returning customers get a 50 percent discount. Details: libertytax.com.
Volunteers
▪ The Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events throughout the year. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ The Chester High class of 1975 reunion meeting is 3 p.m. Saturday at The Little Café, 725 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are welcome. The trip to Savannah, Ga., is in September. Details: 803-385-6985 or 803-209-2523 or 803-984-0732.
Support groups
Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group will present a forum 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. To RSVP: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Lifeway Church, 114 Congress St., York. Details: oa.org.
