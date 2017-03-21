Interstate 77 in York County south of Rock Hill slowed by overturned truck, troopers say

An overturned truck on Interstate 77 northbound in York County south of Rock Hill has traffic slowed, troopers said.
The incident is near the 73 mile marker, according to troopers. It happened around 7 a.m. Traffic began moving again around 9 a.m.
Trooper Gary Miller posted on Twitter that officers are investigating a commercial vehicle collision and delays are expected. Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible, Miller posted.
Troopers said drivers should expect delays and try to find an alternate route if possible.
The truck is now in the median and traffic is flowing again, said Chuck Haynes, York County emergency management director.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments