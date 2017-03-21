3 firefighters, civilian honored for heroism in deadly Chester County fire

Three firefighters and a civilian were honored for their heroic acts in a deadly Chester County fire last month.
Lewis Loften of the Lando Fire Department, Perry Clanton of the Lancaster Fire Department, Carl Paquin of the Richburg Fire Department and civilian Leon Ernandez were given special recognition for their part to help rescue a couple from a burning home Feb. 10.
Ernandez did not attend a ceremony at the Chester County Council Monday night because he had to work, said county Supervisor Shane Stuart.
The rescued couple, Buddy and Sandy Foster, were transported to and later died at a North Carolina burn center.
Ernandez smashed a door window and pulled Buddy Foster out of the fire before volunteer firefighters went into the home and pulled out Sandy Foster.
Crews from the Lando, Richburg, Fort Lawn and Lesslie fire departments responded to the blaze on Harmony Church Road in Edgemoor.
