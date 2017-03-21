Peaches lost, but strawberries still going strong at York County farms

March 20 marked the first day of spring, but local farmers are still feeling the effects of the wintry weather that came through last week.
Ron Edwards, manager at Springs Farm in Fort Mill, said he believes the farm lost 80 percent of its peaches. “We’re not going to have a full crop by no means,” he said. “We still see some fruit that will make it, but only time will tell.”
Luckily, “the strawberries are good to go,” Edwards said.
This winter has been highlighted by the warmest weather for the region in decades. Some crops ripened earlier than usual, making them especially susceptible to the freeze.
“We haven’t seen anything like this since 2007 when we lost just about everything,” Edwards said.
The S.C. Department of Agriculture reports that the state probably lost 85-90 percent of its peach crop. South Carolina is the largest peach-producing state on the East Coast, second in the U.S. only to California. South Carolina’s peach crop usually is worth about $90 million, with a $300 million impact on local economies, including 1,500 jobs.
Edwards said Springs may have to supplement with peaches from other South Carolina farms, but other farmers are also unsure of what damage they are looking at.
“It’s aggravating to do all of this work and a couple of nights puts you under,” he said.
Springs Farm covered their strawberries and ran water over them to create a layer of ice and protect them from the freeze, Edwards said.
“We’ve pretty much got strawberries down pat on saving them,” he said. “There’s not much we can do about peaches.”
Pete Wilson with Cotton Hills Farm in Chester said they lost roughly 20 percent of their strawberry blooms. Covers, he said, “minimized the loss.”
The strawberries will continue to bloom, Wilson said. However, the peach crop has been thinned out.
“There won’t be as many peaches as there should be, but we hope to have some,” he said.
Bush-N-Vine Farm in York was picking their strawberries on Monday. “They’re still ripening ahead of schedule,” said Sam Hall, one of the farm’s owners.
Hall said much of the peach crop was lost, but they will have a better idea of the damage in the coming weeks.
