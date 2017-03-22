Local

March 22, 2017 11:32 AM

York, Lancaster Red Cross blood drives planned after bad weather canceled hundreds

By David Thackham

The American Red Cross is issuing a call for platelet, type O negative and AB blood donors to give after severe winter weather around the country caused about 250 Red Cross blood drives in March to cancel.

Platelets, type O negative blood and type AB plasma are three of the most in-demand blood products by hospitals, according to the Red Cross.

Eligible donors are encouraged to give to help meet the constant need of patients.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

“All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for platelet and type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,” said Denise Brookie, donor recruitment director for the Carolinas Blood Services Region.

“We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

Here’s where you can give

York County

Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, 2:30-7 p.m. April 4

Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 North Shiloh Road, York, 2:30-7 p.m. April 6

Tirzah A.R. Presbyterian Church, 6161 Mount Gallant Road, York, 2:30-7 p.m. April 11

Lancaster County

University of South Carolina-Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 4

North Central High School, 3000 Lockhart Road, Kershaw, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7

